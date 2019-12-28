WATCH: ‘Border Hispanics for Trump’ Chair Politely Destroys Trump’s Border Wall Plan

Ray Baca is the chairman of a group called “Border Hispanics for Trump,” but even he does not support President Donald Trump’s plan to build a massive wall on the southwestern border of the United States.

Baca was interviewed this week by CNN reporter Nick Valencia, and defended Trump on a variety of issues. He said he hopes to convince fellow Latino voters that Trump shares their values, like “being against abortion, being for limited government involvement, being for border security.”

Valencia asked “How can you still support somebody they see as saying racist things against the Latino community?”

” I disagree,” Baca said, adding “I really don’t think he said things that are racist.”

Valencia then cut away to clips of the aftermath the horrific mass shooting in El Paso, during which the shooter echoed Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric.

“I don’t think you can hold a president, President Trump in particular, responsible for the actions of a single madman,” Baca said.

But even Baca, whose organization has “border” right in its name, can’t get behind Trump’s border wall project.

“I see him with his faults, warts and all,” Baca told Valencia, adding “I don’t want to spend $200 billion on a wall if you can do it for $50 million and solve the problem.”

Cost estimates for Trump’s planned wall have ranged from $20 billion to $70 billion, well in excess of the $50 million that Baca says he supports.

Trump has said he plans to build 500 miles of new wall, although Trump border chief Mark Morgan was recently forced to admit that zero new miles — where no barrier previously existed — have been built. And this week, Morgan said he doubts the planned wall will be completed by 2021. Trump promised that Mexico would pay for the wall, but Mexico has contributed zero dollars to the project thus far.

