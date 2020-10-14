WATCH: Captain Janeway and Counselor Troi Explain What They’d Do to Trump at Star Trek-Themed Biden Event

At a Star Trek-themed campaign event for former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris, iconic stars Kate Mulgrew and Marina Sirtis explained what their characters would do to President Donald Trump were he to inhabit the show’s fictional universe.

On Tuesday night, 19 current and former Trek actors spent over two hours speaking to supporters for a virtual “Trek the Vote” fundraiser, and in video obtained by Mediaite, some of the cast shared their characters’ likely reactions to Trump.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang moderated the first Q & A session, and found many admirers among the panel who thanked him for raising the issue of universal basic income. He addressed the first question to Sirtis, who portrayed Counselor Deanna Troi on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

“Counselor Troi is the classic example of empathy and emotional consideration, something we all could use right now. What are some lessons our current leaders could learn from Deanna?” Yang asked, reading a question submitted by a fan.

After praising Yang, Sirtis said “I don’t know that [Troi]’d have much to say to the president because he doesn’t listen to anybody, and she’s not going to waste her time talking to someone who doesn’t listen.”

“I might borrow one of [Enterprise Chief Medical Officer] Dr. [Beverly] Crusher’s hypos and just put him out. For all eternity. Put him in a cryotube or something, and get rid of him,” Sirtis added, referencing, in turn, a medical device used to deliver injections and a stasis chamber that was used to freeze the likes of Khan.

“But to Kamala and to Joe I would just say you’re doing everything right, I just think they’re doing everything right,” Sirtis continued. “They’re just showing the right way to do things as opposed to the wrong way to do things, and they are juggling, we know that they’re juggling many different factions in the party. You know, I lean very left, but we have, this time we have to just find someone who can beat Trump, I think they’re doing everything right.”

“And I know that didn’t answer your question, but Marina is nothing like Deanna, and Marina just wants to punch him in the face,” Sirtis added, to which Yang replied “There are a lot of people who want to do what you just said, that’s for sure.”

Yang then moved on to Mulgrew, who portrayed Voyager Captain Kathryn Janeway, asking “What do you think Admiral Kathryn Janeway would do if Donald Trump was stuck on Voyager with the crew? Oh no, you’ve got Trump on the ship!”

“The cryotube, Kate!” chimed Sirtis.

After taking her turn praising Yang, Mulgrew replied “It’s very simple, you know the expression, and everybody on this panel knows the expression. Beam that person out. I wouldn’t tolerate it for one second on my ship.”

Yang then asked Jeri Ryan, who portrayed reformed Borg Seven of Nine, to respond to those who say to “leave politics out of Star Trek,” and “Why do you think Star Trek is important for politics and for our democracy?”

“First of all, to suggest that we should separate Star Trek from politics is kind of absurd on its face anyway, because Star Trek was sort of created to be a statement, to be a reflection of our society, and Gene Roddenberry very much created it to be that, and it’s always been political,” Ryan said. “I think that’s one of the things that has made Star Trek so enduring and so timeless is that it shows us what we could achieve if we stop fearing everybody who’s different, if we actually work together and appreciate people’s differences and appreciate just people as a society together and what we actually could achieve. I think it gives us something to strive for.”

