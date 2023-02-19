WATCH: CBS’ Brennan Calls Out Bernie Sanders for Selling $95 Tix to Event Touting His Book Denouncing Capitalism

CBS’ Margaret Brennan accused Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) of hypocrisy in charging $95 to attend an event promoting his book — which vehemently criticizes capitalism.

In an interview on Face the Nation Sunday, Brennan called attention to a March 1 event at a Washington auditorium called the anthem. Ticketmaster has been charged with selling admission to the event promoting the senator’s book — which is titled “It’s Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism.” The CBS anchor asked Sanders if there was a level of hypocrisy in charging the exorbitant prices to promote an anti-capitalist tome.

“Tickets for your tour apparently are selling for $95 on Ticketmaster, which is accused of anti-competitive behavior. You know that, some of your [fellow] Democrats are criticizing them. Aren’t you benefiting from the same system you’re trying to dismantle?”

Ticketmaster actually tacks on a $16 charge to each of the tickets to the event, making the top seats $111 — not $95, as Brennan claimed. And a copy of the book is included, which the senator noted in his response. But overall, Sanders distanced himself from the criticism — putting it on his publisher, Crown, which is a Random House imprint.

“Those decisions are made totally by the publisher and the bookseller,” Sanders said. “I think there’s one case where in one place here in Washington, Politics and Prose, an independent bookstore charging some tickets. Most of them, I think are 40 dollars, 50 dollars, and you get a book as well. So if you want to come, you’re going to have to pay 40 bucks, I’ll throw in the book for free. And we’re doing a number of free events. But I don’t make a nickel out of these things.”

“But you’re okay doing business with Ticketmaster?” Brennan said.

“No, not particularly,” Sanders replied — noting again that it wasn’t his call.

Watch above, via CBS.

