WATCH: CBS’ Ed O’Keefe Tells Psaki That Biden ‘Looked Angry’ During Speech, Asks ‘Who is He Mad At?’

President Joe Biden’s speech about the end of the war in Afghanistan made an impression on CBS News White House correspondent Ed O’Keefe, who observed to press secretary Jen Psaki that the president “seemed angry” during the address.

On Tuesday afternoon, Biden emerged in the State Dining Room to deliver a speech on the end of the nearly twenty-year war, much of which was devoted to the several weeks of the U.S. airlift following the collapse of the Afghan government.

Minutes after that speech, Psaki briefed reporters who, according to O’Keefe, had some thoughts about the emotional state that Biden projected during the speech.

“We have asked — and, in fact, a little bit about the President’s mood over the last few days, or his — you know, his sense of all of this. A few of us observed he seemed angry at the beginning of the speech today,” O’Keefe said, and asked, “Who is he mad at?”

“I would say I’ll — I’ll give you a different assessment of what I saw,” Psaki said, “which is that he gave a forceful assessment, laid out a forceful case to the American people as to why it was time to wind down a 20-year war that has led to the loss of thousands of lives.”

“And in his view — and I think he made a firm case of this — it’s not in our national security interest to be on the ground anymore,” Psaki said.

