Watch: Celebrity Chef José Andrés Greets Ukrainian Refugees at Polish Border With Hot Meals

Chef and philanthropist José Andrés is at the border separating Poland and Ukraine serving hot food to refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday of last week. While many across the country have taken up arms against Putin’s army, some have fled the country.

The Associated Press reported that as of Saturday, an estimated 150,000 Ukrainians had entered Poland.

Andrés, the founder of World Central Kitchen, is feeding many of them as they arrive to safety.

The popular chef and Washington, D.C. restauranteur took to Instagram to announce that Polish firefighters have been helping him serve the refugees.

Andrés commented, “Reporting in from Hrebenne in Poland right on the border! This road goes to Lviv in Ukraine & @WCKitchen has been serving meals to people waiting to cross from there…On this side volunteer firefighters are cooking for refugees. Amazing to see the support here!

The chef used the tag #ChefsForUkraine.

“These guys have been doing amazing cooking with an amazing dish,” Andrés bragged of the Poles.

Andrés added that he and others are simply attempting to accommodate those who escaped war-torn Ukraine until they find more permanent arrangements. He said many people are staying warm by standing next to fires.

The AP, citing the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, predicted as many as four million people are expected to escape the violence.

Russia began a bombing campaign on Ukrainian cities, airports, and military infrastructure, begging last week. The attack ended months of speculation about the purpose of President Vladimir Putin’s buildup of troops along Ukraine’s borders.

Thus far, Ukrainian forces, including civilians, have surprised analysts in both media and the U.S. military by slowing Russian advances into key cities.

The number of Ukrainian civilians kills by Russian forces remains unclear, although casualties have been reported.

