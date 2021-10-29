WATCH: Chris Cuomo Jokes Congress Would ‘All Light on Fire’ if They Visited Pope to Talk Climate Change

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo joked that members of Congress might face divine retribution over climate change were they to visit Pope Francis at the Vatican.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Cuomo and fellow anchor Jim Sciutto were joined by Father Thomas Reese to report live from the Vatican to co-anchor Brianna Keilar, who was back in the studio.

The trio were delivering commentary on President Joe Biden’s visit with the pope, which had begun a short time earlier. Cuomo wrapped up the segment by talking about the pope’s potential effect on U.S. climate change policy, a key feature of the Build Back Better plan that is currently embroiled in excruciating gamesmanship.

“But Brianna, I’ll tell you something. You know Joe Biden, as a man and as a leader, he’s very emotional and he’s very tied to his faith,” Cuomo said, and added “If Pope Francis drops the hammer on him about how, you know, ‘Are you going to be able to show up there and really be an advocate for this stuff?'”

“It’ll be interesting, what that means to Biden when he goes back to his constituents in the Democratic Party, if he has a different sense of urgency of getting something done? If the Pope kind of shames him a little bit about it,” Cuomo said.

yeah, maybe Congress should visit the Vatican. We’ll see if that is the case. Chris, thank you so much.

“They’d all light on fire when they entered in there,” Cuomo joked.

“We’ll see,” Keilar laughed.

The president delayed his trip to announce a framework for the deal, but Congress is still wrangling over its passage.

Biden said, of the $1.75 trillion framework, that it will “turn the climate crisis into an opportunity and put us on a path not only to compete, but to win the economic competition for the 21st century against China and every other major country in the world. It’s fiscally responsible. It’s fully paid for.”

Watch above via CNN.

