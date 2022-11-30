WATCH: Chris Wallace Asks Anita Hill If Ginni Thomas Should Be Investigated For Trump Plot to Overturn Election

CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked author Professor Anita Hill, who famously accused then-Judge Clarence Thomas of sexual misconduct, if Ginni Thomas should be investigated over her involvement in Trump’s plot to overturn the election.

In a preview clip from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, the host asked Hill to weigh in on Justice Thomas’ part in overturning Roe v. Wade, and provocatively asked about Mrs. Thomas, a pro-Big Lie activist who exchanged text messages with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows prior to the events of Jan. 6. and has admitted she attended the rally that preceded the attack, as well:

CHRIS WALLACE: In this last term of the Supreme Court, Justice Thomas provided the fifth vote to overturn Roe v Wade and take back a woman’s right to abortion. Does that decision by him make it even harder for you to reconcile? Justice Thomas and his years on the court? PROF. ANITA HILL: I think if you read Thomas’s opinion in Dobbs case, you will find that he wants to start looking at contraception. He wants to look at perhaps the whole idea of protecting people based on gender identity. I think this is where we are in the country. And yes, Thomas seems to be out in front with it, but he’s not the only one and the votes are there to move us in that direction. CHRIS WALLACE: And what do you make of the fact that we’ve now learned that Ginni Thomas has been deeply involved, both with the Trump White House and with several states, with trying to overturn the 2020 election. PROF. ANITA HILL: You know, I think we need to know everything and we don’t know everything about that involvement. I think everybody who has been involved with trying to turn over that election really is, has put all of us at risk and more particularly, put our democracy at risk. And so, yes, that should be fully investigated. And the people who have, are found to be involved ought to be held accountable. And it doesn’t matter who they are or who they’re married to.

The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace feature Gloria Estefan, Professor and author Anita Hill, and journalist Malcolm Gladwell.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace streams three new episodes Friday mornings on HBO Max, and CNN airs a version recapping highlights of the episodes every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Watch the full exchange above via HBO Max and CNN.

