WATCH: Chris Wallace Asks AOC Point-Blank ‘Do You Feel Your Life Is In Danger?’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace got a harrowing response from Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when he asked her point-blank “Do you feel your life is in danger?”

The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace on HBO Max feature AOC, Barry star and area Fonzie Henry Winkler, and Michelle Zauner of the alternative pop band Japanese Breakfast.

During his interview with AOC, Wallace asked the oft-attacked congresswoman how threats have affected her life and work:

WALLACE: Do you feel your life is in danger? AOC: Absolutely, I felt that my life has been in danger. Since the moment that I won my primary election in 2018. And it became especially intensified when I was first brought into Congress in 2019. WALLACE: Does it mean as you walk down the street as you go about your life that you…this is something on your mind, that you are looking over your shoulder? What does it mean? AOC: It means when I wake up in the morning, I hesitate to walk my dog. It means when I come home, I have to ask my fiancée to come out to where my car is to walk me to just from my car to my front door. It means that there’s just…a general disposition where you kind of feel like there’s almost a static electricity around you. And you’re just always just looking around, your head is just on a swivel, going to a restaurant walking down the street. WALLACE: And how do you live with it? And is it worth it? AOC: So I think the way that I live with it has evolved over time. But I actually believe that it very much shaped my political decisions because I started to feel even in 2019 that it was possible that I may not see the end of the year. I really felt that way. And so it impacted how I navigated politically because I said I don’t know if I have time. So I need to be as robust and urgent as possible. To say what I need to say, because I don’t want to take the time I have for granted.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace drops three full episodes each Friday morning, and CNN airs a version recapping highlights of the episodes every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Watch the full exchange above via HBO Max and CNN.

