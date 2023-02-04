WATCH: Chris Wallace Gets Terry Bradshaw To Sing Along With Terry Bradshaw From the 70s

You don’t see that every day. CNN anchor Chris Wallace found himself in the curious position of watching NFL analyst and football great Terry Bradshaw duet with himself on a 1970s country hit.

The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace feature NFL legend Terry Bradshaw and famed astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

In his interview with Bradshaw, Wallace played a clip of a country song Bradshaw actually charted with in 1976, and Bradshaw gleefully sang along, then recounted his failed attempts at record promotion:

CHRIS WALLACE: You had quite a career outside of football, and I want to talk about that a little bit. TERRY BRADSHAW: You being honest with you, Does it bother me? Yes. CHRIS WALLACE: You had quite a career outside of football. And I want to talk about that a little bit. You say that music was your first love and in 1976 you recorded a song that actually made the Billboard chart. Take a look at this. TERRY BRADSHAW AND TERRY BRADSHAW ’76: (singing) CHRIS WALLACE: And did you think that you might have a career as a singer? TERRY BRADSHAW: I wanted to be a gospel singer. I loved gospel music. I grew up with the Statesmen quartet. Football kind of got in the way. But see, singing was always that was the thing that I loved. Always was singing, always thinking about being on stage. I always wanted to sing football. Like I said, that got in the way of that. And I remember one time I called, and when you have a song out, you’re you have to pick up the phone and call the radio station. Has Terry Bradshaw got a song called I’m Too Long to Cry, and I just want to thank you for playing it or I want to ask you, will you play it? And I call the Houston stations because we were right. I mean, the Oilers were a huge, huge competitor of ours. I mean, tough team to beat, played them twice a year. And they said, well, you got Houston that, hey, hey, this is Terry Bradshaw. And whatever your call numbers are, I got a song I can Armstrong talk, I could cry and say, You’re not playing. And as you would wish you would put it on your playlist. We’re not going to put it on play. We’re now going to put it on the playlist click. Well, I was like. CHRIS WALLACE: Come on. As it turns out, football is stronger than than recording.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace drops new episodes Fridays on HBO Max, with a highlights show on CNN Sunday night.

Watch the full exchange above via HBO Max and CNN.

