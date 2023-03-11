Chris Wallace Repeatedly Asks Whitmer If She’ll Run In 2024 ‘If Something Happened’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace repeatedly pushed Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on whether she would run for president in 2024 “if something happened” that would preclude President Joe Biden from seeking reelection.

On this week’s edition of HBO Max and CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Wallace interviewed Whitmer and actor/entrepreneur Jessica Alba.

As he wound up his interview with Whitmer, Wallace tried to get a sense of the rising Democratic star’s presidential ambitions with a persistent hypothetical:

WALLACE: I know that you are all in on Joe Biden for 2024. But if something happened, would a Democratic candidate who had won sweeping reelection as a midwestern governor, with a an impressive record for bipartisan accomplishments be an attractive candidate for president?

WHITMER: Sure that sounds like a great description. That said, I am not running for president in 2024.

WALLACE: I mean, if something happened you might.

WHITMER: No. I’ve made a commitment. I have signed up for a second term as governor and I’m going to work every single day to be the best governor I can and put this state in the best position it can be and when I when I leave and hand it over to whomever comes after.

WALLACE: So I checked I did my research and it turns out that in 2028, you will be 56 years old which may, under the current climate be too young to run for president. You’re not ruling out ever considering running for president, are you?

WHITMER: When I left the legislature, I never thought I’d run for anything again and here I am the sitting governor of Michigan in my second term I’ll say this, you know, my mother died of a glioblastoma at the age of 59. And that is in the back of my head. I’m not a fatalist. I’m not you know, thinking that my my days are numbered in the immediate in the near future, but that weighs on my mind on occasion. I feel really lucky to be exactly where I am right now. This is this is where I want to be and we’ll see what happens on the future but I’m not making any secret plans in any you know, smoky rooms.

WALLACE: Well, I wish you a long and happy life and an interesting political future.

WHITMER: It will never be dull. That’s the one guarantee.