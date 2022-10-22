WATCH: Chris Wallace Sings A Little ‘All About That Bass’ – Talks ‘Body Shape and Booty’ With Meghan Trainor

CNN anchor Chris Wallace sang a bit of “All About That Bass” as he talked to pop superstar Meghan Trainor about the making of her metaphorical hit about “body shape and booty.”

The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace on HBO Max feature Trainor, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and author James Patterson.

In what is becoming a regular feature of his musical interviews, Wallace sang along a little as Trainor revealed the genesis of her bootylicious hit:

CHRIS WALLACE: But I mean, the interesting thing is he was thinking about all about that bass in a musical sense.

MEGHAN TRAINOR: Probably. He was like

CHRIS WALLACE: All bass no treble and you’re thinking about bass in terms of body shape and booty.

MEGHAN TRAINOR: Bass. Yeah, I thought I ’bout my thickness, you know. In that moment, we were like, how can we make this make sense? And I was like, bass, no treble. But like we’ve made it basically we like that thickness, or like that body that you hear when you hear that music

CHRIS WALLACE: So you had the phrase all about that bass. Did you have a melody? Or did that just come to you in the course?

MEGHAN TRAINOR: We talked about I think, how are you like, we like to doo-wop music and we liked old school. And he he played that the tacky, upright bass sound on a keyboard and was just like Doom, Doom, Doom, Doom, Doom, and he started making like, record beats with it. It was very impressive. And I was like, by the way I can rap and he was like, what? And I was like, I can rap. So the first verse should be like, it’s pretty clear. I aint no size two. And we were just like, giggling. Like, this is so funny. And no one will ever sing this and no one will hear it

CHRIS WALLACE: it’s all about that bass. bass,

TOGETHER: no treble.

CHRIS WALLACE: How did you get that?

MEGHAN TRAINOR: I know pop music. You want repetition… you want something easy. And I learned so much from that song. Like after I wrote it. I watched babies like dancing to it in diapers on tables, like “all about that bass”. And I was like, okay, it’s simple, but it’s clever. Like grandparents love it, and babies love it.