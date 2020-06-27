WATCH: Christian Broadcasting Reporter Grills Trump on Whether He Thinks God Put Him in Office

Christian Broadcasting Network’s David Brody asked President Donald Trump the hard-hitting questions on everyone’s mind, including whether Trump believes God put him into the White House. Trump’s answer? It wasn’t “no.”

Trump sat with Brody for a lengthy interview at the White House this week, and the totally normal subject of divine political intervention came up. While Trump didn’t fully embrace the idea, he expressed a “hope” that it was true.

Along the way, he told a story about Ben Carson predicting God would propel Trump to victory even while the two were still competitors, and congratulated Franklin Graham for violating the sanctity of his late father’s final vote.

David Brody: I want to ask you, on the evangelical front. I’ve asked Sarah Sanders, Mike Pompeo, they all give me the same answer I say, was President Trump put in office for such a time as this. Did God put President Trump in office for such a time as this? I never asked you that question. What do you think? President Trump: Well, I don’t know what they said. David Brody: They said yes. President Trump: Okay. Because I have, Ben Carson said the same thing. You know, Ben Carson came to me because he ran a very effective campaign. And he did a good job. He really did. You know, he came in one of the top people. And he said to me, you know, you’re gonna win. I said, Ben, I’m running against you. What are you telling me? He said you’re going to win because God put you here for this occasion. I said, What a lovely thing to say. That was the first one that I heard from Ben Carson. And it was during the campaign, I was running against him, and he was saying, I’m gonna win. He’s a very high-quality guy. He’s done a great job in the administration. David Brody: Do you buy that? President Trump: I almost don’t even want to think about it. Because you know what, all I’m gonna do is, I hope it’s true. All I’m going to do is I’m going to do my best. And part of what I’m doing my best one is for the religious community beyond evangelical, evangelicals a very big part is very important to me. You know, we have great support. I was so honored when Franklin Graham said that his father voted for me. And that was something that Billy Graham has never announced, who he was voting for. But Franklin Graham said his father voted for me. He went public with it. As you know, to me that was a big moment because I have such respect for Franklin and for the family and Billy Graham is really great. Like when he said that his father, his last vote was for me and his father never announced who was voting for, would never talk about it.

Trump has previously referred to himself as “the chosen one,” and said he doesn’t play favorites with the testaments, although he seems to have an affinity for several of the Corinthians.

Watch the clip above via CBN.

