Amid the chaos on Capitol Hill, a brief but alarming scene unfolded Wednesday afternoon.

As anchor Jake Tapper discussed the rioting at the Capitol with his guests, footage of the pro-Trump protesters who have assaulted the complex in support of President Donald Trump’s attempted theft of the election played in the background.

One 24-second clip showed the view from a retreating camera as rioters advanced on it shouting “CNN sucks!”

As the mob got closer, the shot cut away to another location.

Protesters marched from Trump’s rally — during which he repeated his habitual accusation that the press is the “Enemy of the people!” — to the Capitol, where they are currently engaging in violent attacks and have occupied the Capitol building, some flying Confederate flags.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

