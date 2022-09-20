WATCH: CNN Royal Correspondent Tells Don Lemon Reparations SHOULD Be Paid for Slavery – By Africans

CNN royal commentator and global business consultant Hilary Fordwich took anchor Don Lemon by surprise when she said reparations for slavery should be paid — by Africans.

In a clip from Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight that has caught fire on social media this week, Lemon and Fordwich discussed the immense wealth of the monarchy in the aftermath of the death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

One facet of the wall-to-wall coverage of the queen’s death has been uncomfortable conversations about British colonialism, and this segment was no exception, as Fordwich appeared to take exception to the suggestion that the Crown owes reparations for its history in that regard. She argued it is Africans who should pay reparations:

LEMON: Well, this is coming when, you know, there’s all of this wealth and you hear about it comes as England is facing rising cost of living, living crisis, austerity, budget cuts and so on. And then you have those who are asking for reparations for colonialism. And they’re wondering, you know, $100 billion, $24 billion here and there, $500 million there. Some people want to be paid back and members of the public are wondering why are we suffering when you are, you know, you have all of this vast wealth. Those are legitimate concerns. FORDWICH: Well, I think you’re right about reparations in terms of if people wanted, though. What they need to do is you always need to go back to the beginning of a supply chain. Where was the beginning of the supply chain. That was in Africa. And when that crossed the entire world when the slavery was taking place, which was the first nation in the world that abolished slave — slavery. The first nation in the world to abolish it, it was started by William Wilberforce, was the British. In Great Britain, they abolished slavery. Two thousand naval men died on the high seas trying to stop slavery. Why? Because the African kings were rounding up their own people. They had them on cages waiting in the beaches. No one was running into Africa to get them. And I think you’re totally right. If reparations need to be paid, we need to go right back to the beginning of that supply chain and say, who was rounding up their own people and having them handcuffed in cages. Absolutely. That’s where they should start. And maybe, I don’t know the descendants of those families where they died at the — in the high seas, trying to stop the slavery that those families should receive something too, I think at the same time. LEMON: It’s an interesting discussion, Hilary. Thank you very much. I appreciate it. We’ll continue to discuss — FORDWICH: Absolutely. LEMON: — in the future.

Britain was not the first country in the world to ban slavery — Haiti and Denmark were earlier. But the British, after several hundred years of helping to expand slavery, did beat the United States by several decades, and did pay reparations — to plantation owners.

Watch above via CNN.

