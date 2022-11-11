WATCH: CNN This Morning Loses It Laughing Over Twitter Chaos, Verification of Blue-Check Jesus Christ

CNN Business Correspondent Rahel Solomon cracked up the cast of CNN This Morning with a report on the chaos at Elon Musk’s Twitter and a well-timed quip about recently-verified Area Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Verified Jesus may be the least of Twitter’s problems, as reporting on Musk’s increasingly dire internal emails indicate.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Don Lemon and co-anchors Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow cracked up over Solomon’s reporting on the imploding social media giant, including a joke that she generously credited to fellow CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan:

RAHEL SOLOMON: And to make matters worse, the exits of some of those last executives come after a senior member of Twitter’s legal team also warned in an internal company message that his sole, Musk, his sole priority was recouping the losses that he’s incurring as a result of failing to get out of this binding obligation to buy Twitter. So the loss of those senior execs also, guys, makes it much more difficult to lure already skeptical advertisers. Also, not helping: an explosion of trolls and others creating imposter accounts after Musk effectively blew up verification on Twitter. You can see somebody pretending to be a fake Donald Trump account, and Twitter has also given a blue checkmark to Jesus Christ. (laughter) Yeah, Jesus Christ. Things are getting a bit confusing on the site. Some would say a little weird.

KAITLAN COLLINS: I think he’s still alive.

RAHEL SOLOMON: He is risen.

DON LEMON: How do you? Exactly how do you authenticate?

KAITLAN COLLINS: Okay that was funny.

DON LEMON: That was yes, that was pretty — hold on a second.

RAHEL SOLOMON: On hold on it. But I’m fine. Okay. If I know, I stole that from Donie O’Sullivan’s Twitter, full transparency. But it was really…

POPPY HARLOW: It was, it was the comedic timing Rahel, don’t sell yourself short.

RAHEL SOLOMON: Thank you, Poppy. Guys. It is really chaotic, as Kaitlan pointed out and in his first all staff email. Imagine this being the first email you get from your boss. Musk abruptly announced a mandatory return to office. He also warned that the economic picture ahead is dire and said that without significant subscription revenue, there is a good chance that Twitter just will not survive the upcoming economic downturn. But through it all, he has continued to tweet, and it’s hard to say honestly if he will even, you know, if things will stabilize, because just a day ago he tweeted, please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things. I mean, he said dumb things. In coming months, we will keep what works and change. When does it so? Does that mean stability? I don’t think so.

KAITLAN COLLINS: Can I tell you? I signed up for his tweet alerts. So now I know when Elon Musk tweets because I’m interested in what he’s saying about this.

RAHEL SOLOMON: Because if you miss a little, you miss a lot with Elon.

KAITLAN COLLINS: Yeah.

DON LEMON: (Laughs) I’m gonna stay out of this.

POPPY HARLOW: We’re supposed to ask you about…

DON LEMON: Laughs

RAHEL SOLOMON: Are you still laughing at my joke, Don?