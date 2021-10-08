WATCH: CNN’s Brianna Keilar Marks Fox News Anniversary with 84 BLISTERING Seconds Trashing Rival Network

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar marked Fox News’ 25th anniversary with a blistering rant in which she literally accused the network of getting people killed.

You may have noticed Fox’s 25th anniversary has been receiving some attention from outlets lately, including Mediaite. And on Friday morning’s edition of New Day, Keilar added her own voice to the commemorations — sideways with mustard on it.

Keilar introduced her subject by telling viewers “Fox is celebrating 25 years on the air this week, celebrating as per usual with misinformation and not-so-hot takes,” then offered “just a sampling from the past week.”

Keilar then played a minute or so of clips from the network that featured this Lara Logan rant against immigrants and vaccines, this bit of praise for the Unabomber, and this thing that Tucker Carlson “can’t verify” but just thinks “sounds right,” among other things.

That’s when Keilar really told viewers how she feels.

Fox’s chief propagandist with Fox’s de facto slogan, there, a dangerous one, by the way. But that’s why you may stumble across a puff piece on Fox, on, actually about Fox in the coming days, because they are turning 25. And you’ll know if it’s a puff piece. If it doesn’t mention that in a quarter-century on the air, Fox has devolved from a network that once actually kind of covered the news with a little conservative flair to a well-documented hostile workplace that is a mouthpiece of the extreme, peddling racism and white supremacy and deadly misinformation, some of which, if you actually follow it, can kill you. And they’re doing all of that for a profit.

Keilar then played some clips of former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham pimping her new book I’ll Take Your Questions Now,her new book I’ll Take Your Questions Now on Tuesday morning’s edition of New Day, saying that Fox abetted the spread of insurrectionist lies, and copping to the deaths of Americans due to Covid misinformation.

“So, yeah, Fox turns 25,” Keilar said in conclusion, then poignantly asked “But at what cost to America?”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com