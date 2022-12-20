WATCH: CNN’s Mattingly Asks KJP Point-Blank Does Biden Agree Trump ‘Is Unfit To Hold Any Office In This Country?’

CNN White House correspondent Phil Mattingly asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if President Joe Biden agrees that former President Donald Trump “is unfit to hold any office in this country.”

During Monday’s televised meeting of the January 6 Committee, Vice-Chair Rep. Liz Cheney delivered a blistering rebuke of Trump that included the view that Trump never be allowed to hold office again.

At Monday’s press briefing, Jean-Pierre fielded several questions about that meeting, including Mattingly’s query about Cheney’s comment. Jean-Pierre was cautious in each instance:

MR. MATTINGLY: The President has been very unequivocal of his criticism for his — from — to — toward his predecessor related to January 6th and in the wake of January 6th. But does he agree with the statement from Congresswoman Cheney today that the former President is unfit to hold any office in this country? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, look, as it relates to January — as it relates to the January 6 committee, we’ve been pretty clear on here — right from here, we’re going to be very — very careful to not to politicize this process at all. The committee’s work has been substantive and based on facts. Some of the actions that they are taking involve potential criminal investigation, as you — as you know. So I just want to be very careful and refer you to the Department of Justice on those, because this administration and the DOJ conduct criminal investigation independently, free of any sort of — any kind of political interference or any interference at all. But what I can say and what you’ve heard from this President these past two years is he’s going to consistently speak out about this, about what happened on that day, and will continue to speak out about defending our democracy against ongoing threats, and he’s not going to shy away from that. But we’re just not going to comment any further. As you know, this could be there — there is a potential criminal investigation.

Watch above via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com