WATCH: Colbert Does Mocking Impression Of Harris Faulkner As He Torches Fox News Over M&Ms Outrage

Late-night host Stephen Colbert adopted a vapid affect as he unkindly mocked Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner and her network for being outraged by “woke” m&m candies.

Colbert opened Tuesday night’s edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with his regular monologue lampooning current events, politicians, media figures, and others.

After lampooning President Joe Biden over the dozen or so classified documents his lawyers found and returned — and using the occasion to rip former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified information — Colbert turned his attention to a Fox News segment about the repetitive alphabetic confection.

Along the way, he singled Faulkner out for a mocking impression:

STEPHEN COLBERT: With all the problems in the world, Fox News remains laser focused on the big issue. Eminem’s have gone woke. First of all, no, they haven’t. Second, if any candy is woke, isn’t it the one that tells you to taste the rainbow? Here’s what they’re griping about. Here’s the grabbing out. In honor of International Women’s Day, Eminem’s is releasing its first ever all female packs featuring Eminem’s female characters upside down with the slogan Supporting women flipping the Status Quo. Okay. All right. I guess so. Fine. This is obviously just a ploy to sell more sugar by being socially conscious. It’s just like in the eighties when the Kool-Aid man took on the South African government. KOOL AID MAN: Apartheid? Oh, no! STEPHEN COLBERT: So, so where’s his Nobel Prize? Got robbed. Oh, so, I mean, the packaging is dumb, but harmless, right? Not according to Fox News host Harris Faulkner. HARRIS FAULKNER: When you look at the package, the women are upside down and I understand flipped. But thank you very much. We stand on our own. We don’t need to be shown on a package looking crazy upside down. STEPHEN COLBERT: (IN HARRIS FAULKNER-MOCKING VOICE)No, we don’t need to look crazy. We need to look sane. You know, complaining about candy packaging on a news network. Normal. Oh, come on! STEPHEN COLBERT: Another thing they’re upset about over there was this photo of these two female M&M mascots holding hands there. Keep in mind, this tweet is from 2015. So naturally, they were complaining about it yesterday. PETE HEGSETH: Apparently, there’s new lesbian characters. It’s a female empowerment. I just didn’t know that when I was eating like an orange. Right now, is this orange a man or a woman? STEPHEN COLBERT: Easy. It’s easy, Pete. The ones with an m OC right there. The ones with an m. Those right there. Those are for men. And the women. (holds candy upside-down) The women have a w. Okay? Lady Candy.

Watch above via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com