WATCH: Congressman Permanently Mortifies His Daughters with Floor Speech Chock Full of Dad Jokes and Parody Dolly Parton Lyrics

Illinois Democratic Congressman Sean Casten delivered a pun-heavy floor speech on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that was so hilariously cringeworthy, he apologized to his daughters in the middle of it.

During Wednesday morning’s Morning Hour speeches in the House of Representatives, Casten took to the floor to continue his pop culture-driven advocacy for the agency, providing the chamber with an update on what he previously dubbed “Hot FERC Summer.”

Casten went viral a few months ago with a deadpan rendition of the Black Eyed Peas hit “Fergalicious” with FERC-themed lyrics, but this time, he enlisted country-pop superstar and national treasure Dolly Parton to his cause.

Standing in front of a large placard that read “FERC-ing 9 to 5,” Casten advocated for the agency to be fully staffed by reciting variations of the Parton hit’s lyrics.

“Some even in this chamber have lamented the bad dad jokes and puns, and many have asked, what does this have to do with climate change?” Casten said, then explained in spoken song. A taste:

For far too long, we have used FERC’s mind and we never gave them credit. And frankly, allowing the most important federal agency to fight climate change to continue to go unnoticed and short-staffed. Well, that would drive me crazy if I’d let it. I’m thrilled to report that the president has embraced that hot FERC summer spirit and nominated Willie Phillips, taking us one step closer to restoring FERC to its full strength, enabling us to make this transition to clean energy at the pace the climate crisis demands. Those commissioners, their hardworking staffs, underappreciated staff, they are FERC-alicious, but they can’t start working yet. And that’s why today I’m calling on my Senate colleagues to prioritize the confirmation hearings for Mr. Phillips so that he can start FERC-ing 9 to 5. You see, when you tumble out of bed and stumble to the kitchen, pour yourself a cup of that ambition, your alarm clock, the lights, the hot coffee are there, in no small part, thanks to the folks at FERC who are working to ensure that robust transmission system that we take for granted every day. And when you jump in the shower hot enough that your blood starts pumpin’, and drive the street before the traffic starts jumpin’, the charging networks for all those electric vehicles that stay cheap and reliable are also thanks to the folks FERC-ing 9 to 5, FERC-ing 9 to 5. What a way to save the planet.

Casten went on to get into some of the substance of the agency’s work, then concluded by acknowledging the mortification factor.

“Thank you to Megan, Fergie, and Dolly for the inspiration, and for helping me ensure that my daughters, however embarrassed they may now be, can inherit a livable planet,” Casten said.

Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Madeleine Dean could be heard barely suppressing a laugh as she recognized the next speaker.

Watch above via C-Span.

