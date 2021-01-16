Watch Cop Who Was Crushed By Capitol Mob Get Real in Interview: ‘It Was My Pleasure to Crush a White Nationalist Insurrection’

A viral video from the day of the Capitol riot shows the mob of Trump supporters brutally and remorselessly crushing a Capitol police officer in a doorway as they shout “heave ho” and continue to push harder.

That officer, Daniel Hodges, was interviewed by NBC, and expressed not only his resolve then and going forward from today, but his satisfaction at the job he and his fellow officers undertook, and in the nature of the group against which they fought.

“I got pinned to the doorway. They ripped my mask off, stole my equipment, beat me up, sprayed me with everything,” said Hodges describing the scene. “Thankfully I was able to get out before any permanent damage was done.”

“It was absolutely my pleasure to crush a white nationalist insurrection, and I’m glad I was in a position to be able to help,” he said. “So, we’ll do it as many times as it takes.”

Hodges describes the attacks in detail, including at least one person who tried to gouge his eyes out with their thumb. He said that in all that fighting, inhaling of tear gas, being beaten and attacked, with people cursing them and calling them traitors, he was upset to see so many people claiming the Capitol police just let the rioters in.

As many videos that have come out show, in fact police were in pitched battles that day, fighting for their lives in many cases.

Officer Hodges said he’s glad the video went viral, because it shows “we absolutely fought tooth and nail to keep the Capitol safe, to keep our Congressmen safe.”

Watch the interview above from NBC Washington.

