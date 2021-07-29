WATCH: Councilwoman Demands White Councilman AND Black Mayor Resign, Says BOTH of Them Called Her ‘House N***er’

Tarrant City Councilwoman Veronica Freeman says that white Councilman Tommy Bryant and Black Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton both called her a “house n***er” on separate occasions, and demanded that both of them resign.

The saga of the embattled Tarrant, Alabama City Council has taken another turn.

Last week, the council became famous — or infamous — for a shocking moment in which Bryant tried to defend his wife from the accusation that she used the n-word in a Facebook post.

“Let’s get to the n-word,” Bryant said, then sprang up and said, “Do we have a house n***er in here?”

“What the fuck?” exclaimed an audience member.

“Do we? Do we?” Bryant continued, then pointed at Freeman and said “Would she please stand up?”

Bryant went on to claim that he was only repeating and highlighting something that Mayor Newton had previously said during a closed-door session of the council, and stood by his remarks in a later interview.

The incident sparked outrage and demands from activists and others that Bryant resign, and a flat denial from Newton that he ever used the slur against Freeman. The mayor did acknowledge having a “tense” relationship with Freeman and other councilmembers.

But on Thursday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Councilor Freeman told co-anchor Brianna Keilar that Mayor Newton had, indeed, used the slur against her, and demanded that both men resign.

Keilar began by playing a clip of Bryant’s comment, and Freeman’s reaction. This is the full exchange, which shows Councilor Freeman leaving the meeting, then returning — still shaken and sobbing.

Asked how she felt in that moment, Freeman said “I was in shock. I was in disbelief. I was hurt, I was ashamed, I was speechless, and I was humiliated.”

Freeman went on to say that Mayor Newton “did call me that in an executive meeting,” in the presence of the council and the city attorney.

“It was terrible for him to say that to me. I felt belittled, I felt ashamed, that someone would say that to me because I’m old enough to be his mother. I look like his children. I look like him. So I just couldn’t believe he would say that to me in the presence of people that I have to work with,” Freeman told Keilar.

Presented with Newton’s denial, Freeman said “The mayor is blatantly lying,” and that everyone present for the incident would back her up.

Asked what should happen now, Councilor Freeman said “They both should resign from their positions because we don’t need that in our city,” and that she felt like a “pawn” between Bryant and Newton.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com