WATCH: Dana White Gifts YouTuber More Money Than He Pays UFC Champions

President of the UFC Dana White seems to be a very generous man, except when it comes to his own champions.

A video circulating from Kyle Forgeard’s Instagram page, the host of the popular FULL SEND podcast shows White gifting him money for his birthday.

Forgeard opened the present from White to reveal $250,000 in a bag, exclaiming “What the fuck?” The two share a hug on camera before the video cuts.

He later posted the clip to Instagram, saying, “$250,000 for my birthday from the best fucking mentor/friend I could ever ask for 💰 I didnt know how much money this was until after the video. I am in fucking shock. Thank u so fucking much @danawhite.”

The video has since drawn criticism from those in the UFC world who are bashing White for his lack of generosity towards UFC stars.

According to disclosed payouts, the new 2022 flyweight title winner, Deiveson Figueiredo was only paid $150,000. His predecessor Brandon Moreno made just $200,000.

Other fighters including Andre Fialho have made as low as $12,000 as part of their contract. This topic has often been contentious in the UFC circle as fans want to see their favorite stars paid fairly.

White has formed a fast bond with Forgeard and his co-hosts, the NELK Boys, since appearing on their podcast in January.

