WATCH: Democrats Get Rowdy as Trump and Republicans Get Roasted On House Floor Ahead of Speaker Vote

Democrats got rowdy as Rep. Pete Aguilar nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to be Speaker of the House, and absolutely savaged Republicans, Donald Trump, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy in the process.

The big political story this week is McCarthy’s tumultuous bid to become speaker amid a revolt from House conservatives, a story which culminated at noon on Tuesday when the session began — and so did the voting.

But after Republicans nominated Rep. McCarthy to be speaker, it was the Democratic Party’s turn to seize the spotlight as Aguilar nominated Rep. Jeffries.

Aguilar began by taking a shot at the chaotic Republican caucus, placing Jeffries’s name in nomination and saying “Today, Madam Clerk, House Democrats are united. United by a speaker who will put people over politics.”

And later in the speech, Aguilar made unmistakable references to Trump, the McCarthy wing, and the Republicans who oppose McCarthy as well, with breaks for loud applause with each attack on the opposition:

We are unified behind a speaker who is an unapologetic advocate for protecting and expanding our freedom of speech. He does not traffic in extremism. He does not grovel to or make excuses for a twice-impeached so-called former president. (Applause) Madam Clerk, he does not bend a knee to anyone who would seek to undermine our democracy. (Applause) Because, Madam Clerk, that’s not what leaders do, because he understands what great leaders of this House understand, that this body and this institution are best equipped to serve the needs of this democracy, and the beautiful mosaic of the members it sends. That our responsibility as members of this body is to protect the American dream and honor the sacrifice of the generations before us

Watch above via C-SPAN.

