WATCH: Democrats Protest Trump By Chanting Elijah Cummings’ Prescription Drug Bill

Democratic lawmakers protested President Donald Trump during the State of the Union by chanting the name of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ prescription drug bill, in response to Trump’s pledge to sign any such law that crosses his desk.

At Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, Trump said he was trying to work on legislation that would lower the cost of prescription drugs, and said ” I’m calling for bipartisan legislation that achieves the goal of dramatically lowering prescription drug prices. Get a bill on my desk, and I will sign it into law immediately.”

Democratic members of Congress stood in response, held three fingers in the air, and chanted “H.R. 3! H.R. 3! H.R. 3!”

The chant was a reference to the “Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act,” which passed the House in December with only two Republican votes, and has been sitting on Mitch McConnell’s desk since then.

