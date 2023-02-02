Watch Deranged Fox News Segment on ‘Anti-Human’ Liberals, Chaos Theory, and The Walking Dead: ‘They See You as a Virus!’

The Fox & Friends Saturday crew managed to throw in everything but the kitchen sink in a deranged segment that accused liberals of being “anti-human” and took a detour into zombie horror fiction.

On last week’s edition of Fox & Friends Saturday, co-hosts Pete Hegseth, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Will Cain were joined by Dan Bongino for a discussion of border apprehensions that got very wild, to say the least — Arc Digital editor-in-chief Berny Belvedere flagged the segment and described it as “Bongino in full Cocaine Bear mode.”

The segment was pegged to CBP figures on “Terrorist Screening Database Encounters Between Ports of Entry of Non-U.S. Citizens” at the southwest border. Those apprehensions have risen over the past three years as migrations have surged, but as Fox’s graphic notes, these figures represent people who were apprehended.

The discussion veered from insisting the apprehensions indicate that the Biden administration is deliberately letting terrorists into the country to a theory about “anti-human” liberals who view conservatives as a “virus” to a review of the AMC hit The Walking Dead to the “horrors” of the Covid vaccine to… having more babies?

Here’s a sample of the commentary:

DAN BONGINO: I think of it the analogy to The Walking Dead. You ever see that zombie show? You know the world’s taken over by zombies. There’s a few survivors left, right? And there’s this one episode where the survivors voluntarily find refuge in an abandoned prison. Now, who voluntarily walks into a prison and locks and then imprisons themselves?

And the answer is people who are afraid of what’s on the outside, the zombies. That’s why Democrats not only — I want to say Democrats, I don’t want to paint them with a broad brush — Liberals specifically. They embrace chaos, antifa in the streets, chaos at the border, public safety crises. They do nothing about it. They make it worse because when you get this chaotic environment, people will walk voluntarily into an ideological prison and allow their civil rights to be taken away.

It’s the exact same thing they did with the Covid “Great Reset” model. They literally wrote a book about, these globalists, where they use the chaos of Covid to get you to break down the idea that you were actually sovereign over your own body, that you, no, no, you will inject this vaccine. And people were so afraid, they said, okay, and they just complied. And now we’re seeing the horrors of that. For a lot of people. It’s The Walking Dead theory. Don’t love. Forget it.

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: I remember that. I believe it. I believe it.

WILL CAIN: That was a smart and that was a great analogy. And that was during a smart season of The Walking Dead when it actually, I kinda quit on it, Dan. I quit on it after a while.

DAN BONGINO: Me too. Kind of died after that.

WILL CAIN: But how metaphorical, right? That that season. Lock yourself in a prison to protect yourself from what’s outside. And there’s one more level to your analysis. I think though why would they want to have everyone voluntarily lock themselves up? And it’s because we can’t overlook that there is an anti-human philosophy behind this, an antipathy towards your fellow man that is revealed. By the way, you don’t, it’s not a conspiracy theory. Don’t have to look very deep. It’s written in books about overpopulation. There’s too many of us. We’re all too free and too chaotic ourselves. And so that’s part of it. Believing humanity in of itself is a problem. Therefore, let’s get them to lock themselves up in the ideological prison.

DAN BONGINO: Yes, exactly! It’s the idea. Listen, just listen to the liberals talk. If you if you’re not convinced what Will said is true about liberalism, in essence, being anti-human. Listen to the way they talk about people, deplorables, that, you know, the big smellys, the rednecks, the hayseeds. They talk about you like you’re idiots because they see you as a proliferating virus that’s a danger to this Mother Nature, you know, atheistic God they have Mother Nature. And when you combine the fact that they are fundamentally anti human, they see you as a virus, with this very dangerous component because that one thing is not going to help without the next for them. The next part’s critical. There’s no emergency brake on their behavior, unlike there is for us on the couch and me here.

We believe in big R, God-given rights for everyone. It stops us from doing bad things to you liberals. Thankfully, we can’t do that. God given rights prevent us from doing that too. You have to understand the essence of liberalism is the opposite. They see you as a virus and they see nothing getting in the way from stopping them. The doing bad things. Remember, we think liberals are people with bad ideas, right? They think we’re bad people with ideas. That’s a totally different thing. That’s why they never argue on principle. Principle doesn’t matter. Hypocrisy doesn’t matter to them. Everything to them is about power and subjugating this human virus. And when you listen to them talk, it is evidence. And my chaos theory rather explains everything. That’s why they love forcing chaos and fear on you, for you to walk into their ideological prison and leave your civil liberties at the door.

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: And the answer is to fight back. And the other answer: Love your family and have babies.