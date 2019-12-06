House Intel Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes repeatedly dodged questions and contradicted himself in an interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum, where she pressed him on the House Intel impeachment report call logs that show him having multiple conversations with both Rudy Giuliani and now-indicted Giuliani associate, Lev Parnas.

Washington was stunned earlier this week to find Nunes’ name listed dozens of times in the impeachment report, revolving around previously unknown phone calls between himself and two other key players in the Trump-Ukraine scandal that his committee was charged with investigating. When the bombshell first landed, Nunes, in a classic non-denial denial, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity “It’s possible” he’d talked with Parnas but that “it seems very unlikely that I would be taking calls from random people.” Of note: two of the calls between Parnas and Nunes were initiated by the Congressman, according to the impeachment report.

On Thursday evening, MacCallum repeatedly pushed Nunes for a more thorough explanation of his own phone calls and his professed lack of knowledge about them.

“Just to clear the air, because I want to hear, what did you discuss with Lev Parnas?” MacCallum asked point-blank.

“I don’t even know, because I’ve never met Parnas and, like I filed in federal court, so it’s a great question because many people want to know, including myself. So…” Nunes said notably mispronouncing Parnas’ last name.

“You never had any phone conversation with him?” MacCallum cut in.

“We have not been able to confirm that yet,” Nunes replied, punting on the question.

“You don’t think you would remember if you had a conversation?” MacCallum pushed back.

“You have to remember, we are the House Intelligence Committee Oversight Committee so we get calls from people every day,” Nunes said, again lapsing into the first-person plural before switching back. “I get them from all over the world, allies and people that aren’t our allies. In this case, I just don’t know.”

“Now were these calls from cell phones or from your office phone?” MacCallum said, trying to get even the most basic fact answered.

“We don’t even know that,” Nunes claimed.

“So you didn’t have an opportunity to look at the phone numbers that are on there at all?” MacCallum asked.

“We are sitting with thousands of pages of metadata of numbers,” Nunes responded without explaining what he meant, before offering an even more rambling, and conspiracy-laden answer that seemed to contradict his comments just moments before. “So somehow they went through there and found my cell number a few times. And what’s even worse is, is that they use that, they selectively used my numbers in order to build on their conspiracy theory that somehow myself and my two staffers, former staffer, one current staffer, that they don’t like, because we embarrassed them with the Russia hoax, and that’s what this is all about, it’s about retribution, OK, for what we have done to them the last three years because they don’t like that we outed them with their Russia hoax and now their Ukraine hoax. That’s what this is about.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

