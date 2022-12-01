WATCH: Diane Sawyer Interview with ‘Love Actually’ Star Hilariously Cut Off By Police Threatening to Arrest Film Crew

Diane Sawyer‘s recent interview with Love Actually star Thomas Brodie-Sangster was abruptly cut short by London police, the journalist revealed this week.

In a newly released special, Sawyer traveled around to interview the cast members of the beloved holiday film, 20 years after its release.

One actor in particular, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, joined Sawyer to discuss his role in the film that covers nine individual love stories intertwining over the Christmas season.

Back in 2003, Brodie-Sangster was 13 years old and played the young character of Sam, a pre-teen who had recently lost his mother and was falling in love with a girl at school, all under the guise of his step-father, played by Liam Neeson.

Sawyer met Brodie-Sangster at one of the iconic filming locations, a bench along the River Thames, to discuss his memory of making the iconic movie.

But the interview did not go as planned. Just as Brodie-Sangster was describing his most vivid memories from the set of the film, which included grabbing pizza with Neeson at a shop around the corner, Sawyer was stopped by one of her producers.

“We have to stop,” the producer off-screen said. “The police said we don’t have the proper permit.”

Sawyer began to laugh just as the producer finished his sentence, saying, “And they’re going to arrest us.”

Sawyer’s face fell as she replied, “Oh, they are?”

The pair stood up from their seats in amusement, “Now we run!” Sawyer joked.

The team handled the situation in a light-hearted way. Instead of attempting to find another filming location, they decided to head to that pizza shop Brodie-Sangster raved about.

Sawyer and team snaked their way through town, camera equipment in hand, only to find that, twenty years on, the pizza shop has been replaced by a panini spot.

The pair ate sandwiches in the middle of the street before admiring young fans swarmed Brodie-Sangster for pictures and autographs.

