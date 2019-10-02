WATCH: Did Donald Trump Steal His Alligator Moat Idea From a Barack Obama Joke?

Did President Donald Trump get the idea to push for a snake-and-alligator-filled moat at the southern border from a joke that President Barack Obama made eight years ago?

Trump is furiously denying a report by two New York Times reporters that he repeatedly pressed for absurd and macabre measures at the southwestern border, including the shooting of migrants and a moat filled with snakes and alligators.

Since that report, a clip has resurfaced featuring then-President Obama joking about exactly the moat that Trump reportedly proposed — and for which a cost estimate was reportedly sought.

During a May 10, 2011 speech on immigration reform in El Paso, Texas, President Obama riffed on the Republicans’ ever-escalating demands for increased border security.

“We have gone above and beyond what was requested by the very Republicans who said they supported broader reform as long as we got serious about enforcement,” Obama said, adding “All the stuff they asked for, we’ve done. But even though we’ve answered these concerns, I’ve got to say I suspect there are still going to be some who are trying to move the goalposts on us one more time.”

In another resonant touch, someone in the audience yelled “They’re racist!”

“You know, they said we needed to triple the Border Patrol. Or now they’re going to say we need to quadruple the Border Patrol. Or they’ll want a higher fence,” Obama said.

“Maybe they’ll need a moat,” Obama said, to laugher from the audience.

“Maybe they want alligators in the moat,” he continued, to more laughter. “They’ll never be satisfied.”

To illustrate just how much has changed since then, Obama’s joke inspired then-candidate Herman Cain to joke about adding features like an electrified fence, which is another feature that Trump reportedly proposed. Here are Cain and Hannity discussing that following a Republican primary debate:

Yes, an idea that was too absurd for HERMAN CAIN, and was laughed at by Sean Hannity, was reportedly under active consideration by the Trump administration. 2019.

Watch the clip above, via The Obama White House.

