Following an internal review, the Kern County (CA) Sheriff’s Department has released body footage, from May 9, of the accidental release of an officer’s K-9.

These disturbing videos show an out of control dog attacking a compliant man, not even the actual suspect in the stolen-vehicle incident. Following the accidental release of the K-9 from the patrol car, the dog charged after the man on the ground, biting both of his arms, leaving him with bloody wounds and a trip to the local hospital.

The dog failed to listen to his handler, only leaving the man after a metal tool was used to pry the animal’s jaw off the man’s arm.

According to LA’s ABC7 Eyewitness News, The K-9 was “temporarily removed from patrol work” and the K-9 handler was reassigned to other patrol duties until he and the dog were re-certified with additional training. Both the officer and dog have completed the necessary additional training and are back on duty.

ABC7 Eyewitness News also reported that “even though the department is continuing to investigate the incident, the incident is not being treated as a ‘use of force’ under the definition of the law because the use of the dog was ‘determined to be accidental,’ the department’s Critical Incident Review Board determined.”

While Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood made sure to note that the department needs to make some changes, he also clarified that “this was an accident” and that as a whole the department is “pretty cautious” and “very thorough.”

Watch above.

