WATCH: Don Lemon Cracks Up as Bakari Sellers Becomes Latest to Denigrate Ted Cruz’s Testicles Over Tucker Grovel-fest

CNN commentator Bakari Sellers became the latest cable news personality to denigrate Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s testicles over the now-infamous Tucker Carlson groveling session, and reminded viewers that “Donald Trump talked about this man’s wife like a dog.”

It’s been a tough couple of days for Ted Cruz and his balls. After Carlson twisted the knife as Cruz begged for forgiveness on national television for the crime of calling the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a “terrorist” attack, many critics compared the spectacle to a castration.

CNN’s John Berman and MSNBC’s Joy Reid specifically compared Cruz to the twig-and-berry-deficient Game of Thrones character Theon “Reek” Grayjoy.

And on Friday night’s edition of CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight, Sellers drew laughs from anchor Don Lemon with a brutal rant that also included a shot at Cruz’s beleaguered metaphorical privates.

SELLERS: I reached out to both Tucker and Ted Cruz. I think I have the wrong number. It just kept ringing busy. So, I don’t know. I got to check that out. I think they gave me the wrong number at the bar when I saw them. Look, the fact is, you got to look at the full context of who Ted Cruz is now. The Ted Cruz who we see now is not the principal conservative Ted Cruz that we knew when he was solicitor general, knew when he was, you know, someone who was being considered for the Supreme Court, knew that although you may have disagreed with his conservative outlook, he at least was principled. That’s a totally different person than it is today. Ted Cruz got bullied on national TV, and I actually felt bad for him, because Tucker Carlson literally just bullied him. It was downright — I mean, you know, it was like an anti-bullying campaign that could have been the commercial. But you have to actually look at the full context of who Ted Cruz has become. We remember — we cannot forget, we have to remember how Donald Trump talked about this man’s wife like a dog. LEMON: And his dad. SELLERS: And what did he do? Well, I mean, and his dad with these mythical fantasies. And what did he do? He ran back to Donald Trump. He said, please, please, take me in. Donald Trump laughed and took him in. We remember this whole escapade. So, watching this now, watching him backtrack, the only thing that I think that is appropriate for us to say is that we see Ted Cruz, he does not necessarily have the testicular fortitude it takes to stand up for people who are bullying him, which is not going to put him in a good position going forward. LEMON: Wow!

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com