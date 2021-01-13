WATCH: Don Lemon Says the Actual P-Word That Trump Reportedly Called Pence, It Ends In ‘Y’

While other news anchors struggled to euphemize the “p-word” that President Donald Trump reportedly wielded against Vice President Mike Pence, CNN’s Don Lemon was apparently out of f-words and said the actual word live on the air.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that in an effort to convince Pence to join his effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, Trump told him “You can either go down in history as a patriot, or you can go down in history as a pussy.”

The comment was widely reported using a number of variations on the cat-themed epithet, but Lemon appears to be the only news personality to go the full Monty. On Tuesday’s CNN Tonight, in the middle of a commentary on Trump’s incitement of an insurrection last week, he let it fly.

“The New York Times reports [Trump] called [Pence] just before he headed to the Capitol for the electoral vote count, called his own vice president and said,” Lemon began, then paused for a moment.

“I debated about saying this, but I have to,” Lemon said, pausing again and adding “I have to, this is the news. I apologize for the language here, but this is a quote.”

“You either go down in history as a patriot, or you can go down in history,” Lemon said, then paused for several beats and said, “as a pussy.”

Pence appears to have tried to split the difference, refusing to go along with Trump last Wednesday but also refusing to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

