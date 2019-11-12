CNN’s Don Lemon previewed the upcoming public impeachment hearings to start later this week and urged his audience to look past the GOP spin about the anonymous whistleblower as well as Joe and Hunter Biden to instead focus on the facts of the case: “Don’t follow the red herrings. Don’t chase the shiny object.”

In a long monologue, Lemon ran through the Republican Party’s evolving talking points in defense of President Donald Trump, which he said were “all in an effort to keep you from zeroing in on the one thing that really matters.” The CNN host devoted extra scrutiny to staunch Trump advocate, Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has offered up a revolving series of at-times contradictory rebuttals to those accusing Trump of abusing his power to extort the Ukrainian government for personal political gain.

“It’s right there in black and white in the rough transcript released by the White House. Don’t be distracted from that,” Lemon emphasized. “Don’t follow red herrings like the president demanding to out the whistleblower. Don’t follow red herrings like that. Parroted by his number one defender, Lindsey Graham.”

Lemon then played a clip of Graham asserting that, without the whistleblower’s public testimony, the entire impeachment inquiry is “invalid.”

“It doesn’t matter who the whistleblower is. We’ve moved way beyond that,” Lemon countered, alluding to the fact that most of the whistleblower’s initial complaint has now been independently verified. “What matters is the substance of the complaint and whether it matches the testimony of witness after witness after witness after witness. It does. What matters is protecting the whistleblower, who has already been threatened, including the president with a nod and a wink.”

Again, Lemon showed Graham adding yet another condition to the impeachment inquiry, that it must include questioning of the Bidens for Republicans to consider it legitimate.

“Don’t fall for it. Don’t fall for the okey-doke,” Lemon reiterated. “Don’t follow red herrings like the GOP demand that Hunter Biden testify, which would give the president exactly what he wanted from Ukraine in the first place, a chance to publicly smear the former vice president and his son.”

“So when you sit down to watch and listen to Bill Taylor, George Kent, Marie Yovanovitch and you do it this week,” Lemon urged. “Don’t be distracted. Focus on the substance, on the facts.”

