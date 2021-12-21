Dr. Anthony Fauci Praises Trump for Saying He Got Booster, Slams Audience for Booing

Dr. Anthony Fauci praised former President Donald Trump for his public comments about getting a Covid vaccine booster shot and slammed members of the crowd who booed.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchor John Berman asked the Biden administration’s chief infectious disease expert to weigh in on Trump’s revelation that he got the booster.

Berman played a clip of Trump telling the audience at a Bill O’Reilly tour event that he has received a booster shot in addition to his original two-dose vaccination, and being greeted with boos from some in the crowd.

“Both the president and I are vaxxed, and you get the booster?” O’Reilly asked, to which Trump replied “Yes” and O’Reilly affirmed, “I got it too.”

“Don’t!” Trump said to the members of the audience who booed the pair, and pointed out “It’s a very tiny group of them.”

“What’s your reaction to hearing that, what kind of a difference does it make now, what kind of a difference would it have made if he’d been out there preaching the benefits of the booster all along?” Berman asked Dr. Fauci.

“Well, I would have liked any public persons, particularly former President Trump, who has a large number of followings to have benefited from what he said,” Fauci said, then turned his attention to the people who booed.

“But you noted, John, in the background, they were booing him, which just doesn’t make any sense at all, to boo someone who’s saying they did the right thing,” Fauci said.

“From a public health standpoint, I’m very pleased that he did say that and come out publicly and say that he has been vaccinated and boosted. But to get booed for saying that just tells you about the extraordinary divisiveness we have going into this public health issue, which should be devoid of divisiveness. It should just be focusing on what the public health principles are,” Dr. Fauci said.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com