WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Conspicuously Refuses to Say Biden ‘Has Been a Strong Enough Advocate’ for Roe v. Wade

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren conspicuously refused to say President Joe Biden “has been a strong enough advocate” for abortion rights.

Warren was interviewed by CNN on the heels of the news that the Supreme Court has effectively overturned the landmark s Roe v. Wade decision with a 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in an opinion that closely resembles the leaked Justice Samuel Alito-authored draft opinion that has roiled politics for months.

CNN’s Erica Hill asked Warren to weigh in, and the senator told Hill “I am spitting mad over this. We have six extremist justices on the United States Supreme Court who have decided that their moral and religious views should be imposed on the rest of America.”

Warren spent several minutes talking about the decision, and the need for Democrats to win in the midterms.

At the very end of the interview, Hill asked Warren point-blank “Has President Biden over the years been a strong enough advocate? Yes or no?”

Warren pointedly refused to say he has, instead telling Hill what she thinks Biden needs to do now:

ERICA HILL: We’re out of time. But I do have to ask you, we’re going to hear from the president at 1230. Has President Biden over the years been a strong enough advocate? Yes or no? SENATOR WARREN: What matters is where he is today. This is the moment in front of us. It’s not what mattered back when nobody thought that Roe was going to be thrown out. What matters is what we do today. The president needs to pick up every tool available to him, and use it to protect access to abortion. Use it to protect the individual rights of those who are counting on our president to do that.

Biden, who has been outspoken in his opposition to overturning Roe, will speak from The White House at 12:30.

