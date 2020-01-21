WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Gave Details About Another Private Meeting… with Joe Biden in 2015

Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s private 2018 meeting with Independent Vermont Bernie Sanders exploded into controversy last week, but she also once had a similar confab with current rival and then-Vice President Joe Biden, and described it in some detail at the time.

The details about Senator Warren’s meeting with Sanders came into public view last week when CNN published a story in which 4 sources recalled Warren claiming that Bernie Sanders told her, during a private meeting in December 2018, that a woman could not beat Trump in the 2020 election.

Sanders denied the story, Warren confirmed it, then they each did the same again during a live debate, after which Warren confronted Sanders on-camera for calling her a liar, and Sanders became agitated, said she called him a liar, and walked off saying they should discuss it later.

But in the months after the meeting, before last week’s controversy made it public, Warren refused to discuss it at all, telling one interviewer in March that “Bernie and I had a private dinner. My view is that dinner stays private.”

And immediately after that December 2018 meeting with Warren, Sanders became agitated simply because he was asked about it, and similarly refused to speak about it.

It was an entirely different story, however, when Warren met privately with Vice President Biden on August 22 of 2015, when Biden was mulling a run for the 2016 Democratic nomination.

Warren spoke to Boston Globe reporter Joshua Miller at a “Political Happy Hour” event a few weeks later, on September 2, and had no problem discussing details of the meeting, right down to the food.

“You met with Joe Biden the weekend before last,” Miller said, and asked “How did that meeting come about, and what did you talk about?”

“I did. He called,” Warren began, to which Miller exclaimed “He called you personally?”

“He did, he did, actually he called me twice,” Warren said, joking “and, called me once called me twice.”

“And invited me down, we had lunch, and we talked about policy,” Warren continued. “We talked about what’s happening to America’s middle class. We talked about the direction that this country has been going in. We talked about the capture of this country by those who have got money and power.”

“It was good long rambly policy conversation, just like they ought to be,” Warren said.

“What did you have for lunch?” Miller asked.

“It was a chopped salad thing, I was never entirely sure what it was,” Warren joked, then riffed with the host about fast food for a moment.

“Was there any talk with the vice president about a joint ticket, even jokingly?” Miller asked.

“It was, it was a long conversation,” Warren teased, to laughter from the audience.

“Do you plan to meet with him again?” Miller asked.

“Look, I meet with anybody who wants to talk about policy and might be able to help out here,” Warren said, adding “I have met with Secretary Clinton, I meet of course with Bernie Sanders on the floor of the United States Senate multiple times and in other places, and with Vice President Biden, and with Martin O’Malley, so this is important stuff.”

“It’s a lot more important than just politics,” Warren said. “We have to make change. America’s great middle class is in real trouble and it takes as many people as we can pulling in the same direction to make the kinds of changes we’re going to need to make.”

Watch the clip above via The Boston Globe.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]