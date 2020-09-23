WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Goes Off on ‘Sleazy’ Republicans in Blistering RBG Speech, Says Dems Must ‘Explore Every Option’

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren ripped her Republican colleagues as “sleazy” and “corrupt” during a floor speech paying tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and urged Democrats to “explore every option” in response to President Donald Trump’s plan to rush through a replacement.

Sen. Warren spoke for about half an hour Monday, spending the bulk of her speech paying tribute to the late RBG.

But Warren had sharp words for her colleagues over what has become a near-unanimous consensus that the GOP will help Trump install a nominee before Election Day, in direct contravention of Ginsburg’s dying wish.

“If this feels personal, that’s because it is,” Warren said. “Ruth Ginsburg was a personal hero for me and for millions of other women. Ruth Ginsburg was a woman who never let any man silence her. The most fitting tribute to her is to refuse to be silenced, and to name exactly what Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are trying to do—steal another Supreme Court seat.”

Sen. Warren went on to slam the Republicans, and urge Democrats to consider “every option” in response:

This kind of sleazy double-dealing is the last gasp of a desperate party that is undemocratically over-represented in Congress and in the halls of power across our country. The last gasp of a corrupt Republican leadership, numb to its own hypocrisy, that doesn’t reflect the views of the majority of Americans or the values that we hold dear. The last gasp of a right-wing, billionaire-fueled party that wants to hold onto power a little longer in order to impose its extremist agenda on the entire country. And if Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans ram this nomination through, it is our duty to explore every option we have to restore the Court’s credibility and integrity. Every option to expand our democracy, not shrink it. Every option to ensure that a working single parent and a millionaire corporate executive have equal justice in our courts. And every option to ensure that all Americans are represented in our institutions. The list of what is at stake if Republicans get their way and their extremist agenda finds a home in the nation’s highest court is truly staggering.

One such option, adding justices to the court, was very pointedly not ruled out this week by Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, who has previously spoken in opposition of such a move.

Watch the clip above via C-Span 2.

