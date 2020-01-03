Former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel now says she was hit on by President Donald Trump, and just weeks after the election she appeared on Fox News in a segment on “creepiness,” and mentioned that she’d put her experiences with men “in a book one day.”

In her upcoming book, Friel — who worked as a guest host on Fox & Friends — claims that then-candidate Trump asked if he could get her alone for a kissing sesh some time before the 2016 presidential election, when both were married.

According to a book excerpt, Friel says that during a phone call with Trump, “Out of nowhere, he said: ‘You should come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss,’” and “‘Donald,’ I responded, ‘I believe we’re both married.’ I quickly ended the call.”

Friel’s revelation casts her Nov. 26, 2016 Fox News appearance in a new light. Just weeks after Trump’s election, she appeared on Red Eye, but said she’d promised her news directors she wouldn’t “say anything crazy or get into trouble” on the show.

During a segment on the science of creepiness, Friel recalled a viral moment when a man asked her out on live TV, and claimed that she had personnel at KTLA run background checks on potential dates.

“I’ve got some criminals that way before going out,” Friel said, and added “but then I just keep having random things happen to me on dates as well. I will put it in a book one day.”

“I can’t wait,” host Tom Shillue said.

That day has apparently come, and Friel now says that because of her experience with Trump, she believes the accusations that have been leveled at him by other women.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

