WATCH: Explosive Video Captures Moment Airstrike Killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

An explosive new video captures the explosion from an airstrike that apparently killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani in a strike Thursday night. He was the leader of the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The Quds Force was created following the Iranian Revolution in 1979. The force responds directly to the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to BBC.

The Pentagon has said Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans and allies in the Middle East, however the Iranian official’s death marks an unmistakable escalation in tensions between Iran and the United States.

Khamenei himself vowed “severe revenge” for the killing in a statement given to The Washington Post.

“With his departure and with God’s power, his work and path will not cease, and severe revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood and the blood of the other martyrs of last night’s incident,” the supreme leader of Iran said.

“Under my leadership, America’s policy is unambiguous to terrorists who harm or intend to harm any American. We will find you, we will eliminate you, and we will always protect our diplomats, service members, all Americans, and our allies,” President Trump said in a statement on Friday. “Today we remember and honor the victims of Soleimani’s many atrocities and we take comfort in knowing that his reign of terror is over.”

“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,” Trump claimed.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]