WATCH: Fan at Knicks Game Shouts ‘Shut the F*ck Up!’ As Mayor Eric Adams Honors MLK

Someone at Monday’s New York Knicks game shouted an expletive at Eric Adams as he paid homage to late civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday that bears his name.

Adams, who was sworn in on New Year’s Day, was in attendance at Madison Square Garden as the home team prepared to face off against the Charlotte Hornets.

The mayor addressed a rowdy crowd before tipoff by honoring King’s legacy and connecting it to the Knicks.

“When the civil rights battle was on the line, Dr. King wanted the ball in his hand, and he gave his life to ensure that our country would be a better place for all of us.” Adams told fans.

One fan who was apparently ready to watch the action shouted, “Shut the fuck up!”

NYC mayor Eric Adams gave speech at MSG before Knicks game. (Laughter in video after fan yelled “Shut the f— up”) Adams: “When the civil rights battle was on the line Dr. King wanted the ball in his hand and he gave his life to ensure that our country would be a better place.” pic.twitter.com/SWtoKTT5b8 — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 17, 2022

The comment drew laughter from a number of others in the crowd, but did not deter Adams from finishing his remarks.

“Right now, we want the ball in our hand again as we deal with Covid, as we deal with crime, as we deal with uncertainty,” Adams concluded. “Let’s win this for team New York, for team America. Let’s take the ball.”

The Knicks ultimately lost the game to the Hornets 97-87.

