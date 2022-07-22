WATCH: Fanone’s Confrontation with Batsh*t Trump Fans Outside Jan. 6 Hearing Goes From Disturbing to Hilarious in an Instant

Former D.C. Metro Police Officer and current CNN analyst Michael Fanone was accosted by conspiracy-minded Trump fans outside the January 6 hearing in a confrontation that took a hilarious turn.

Thursday night’s primetime hearing of the January 6 committee, as witnesses and video clips told the harrowing, outrageous tale of the 187 minutes between the start of the riot and Trump’s tepid effort at calling it off — and beyond.

But not all of the drama –or the hilarity — was in the hearing room.

Outside the hearing, Fanone — who was beaten by pro-Trump insurrectionists during the attack on Capitol Hill and suffered a heart attack and concussion as a result — had to walk through a sparse gathering of pro-Trump loons.

One woman pursued Fanone with a camera asking questions like “Why were you there on January 6 when you were not even on duty?” and “Are you a real police officer?”

She also mentioned his status as a CNN analyst, and asked “Sir, are you disappointed that you’re going to make men face years in jail because of your lies?”

As Fanone walked back toward the building, another demonstrator approached him, but a counter-protester with an anti-Trump banner stepped in to block the man’s path, using the banner to shield Fanone.

That’s when the confrontation — posted to Twitter by ABC News’ Will Steakin — turned comical, as the man “fell” and cried out with the anguish of a community theater troupe dying in a fire.

Someone called the event a “fucking assault,” as the man complained to approaching security personnel “He just hit me with his pole!”

“He had it fuckin’ coming!” said another counter-protester, while the man with the banner said “He’s fakin’ it.”

Quite a scene just now— Officer Michael Fanone heckled by protesters of the Jan 6 hearing waiting outside the Capitol he fought to defend — someone with a flag pole steps in and a small skirmish ensues… “Are you a real police officer?” pic.twitter.com/EbcJLWCqdO — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) July 22, 2022

In an unfunny irony, Fanone and other officers actually were assaulted with flagpoles — among other things — during the attack.



