Andy Parker, whose daughter Alison Parker was murdered on live TV, has launched a SuperPAC to fight the gun lobby and big tech companies that help spread disinformation.

Almost seven years ago, then-24-year-old WDBJ reporter Alison Parker and then-27-year-old cameraman Adam Ward were killed during a live shot in a gut-wrenching crime that shocked the nation. Immediately after the shooting, Andy Parker became a vocal advocate for gun reform, and an equally vocal critic of the gun lobby and the politicians who serve them.

With the 7th anniversary of Alison’s death approaching, Mr. Parker is launching a SuperPAC this week that will fight against disinformation spread on big tech platforms, lobby to support aggressive gun reform like a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

In a launch video that has already gone viral, Mr. Parker explained his mission– using the recent horrific mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde as a starting point:

Two 18 year olds 1800 miles apart. One walked into a grocery store. One walked into a school. These shooters had two things in common that made for a deadly combination: the Internet and easy access to assault weapons. And they both legally bought assault weapons right after their 18th birthdays. I’m Andy Parker. And if you’ve heard of me, it’s probably because of what happened on August 26, 2015. That was the day my daughter Allison and her coworker were shot to death on live television while covering a story for a local news station. The video of my daughter’s murder has been uploaded to Facebook and YouTube thousands of times. Social media platforms spread lies, hate, conspiracy theories, glorify violence, subject our kids to bullying and pornography, intensify mental illness, and tear our country apart. Meanwhile, the gun lobby rakes in billions in profits from violent crime, suicides, accidents, grievous injuries and death caused by weapons flooding our communities. Both big tech and the gun industry wield far too much power over politicians they use to block regulation and common sense reforms backed by the huge majority of Americans. For this to change, we need change in Washington. And that’s why I founded Andy’s Fight. To honor my daughter by supporting candidates willing to do what it takes to rein in big tech and the gun lobby. Allison inspired me to take a stand, to make a difference, for as many of my fellow Americans as I can. And with your help, that’s exactly what I’m going to do. The safety and the social fabric of our country depend on it. So I ask you, join the fight for me, for your family, and for Allison. Thank you.

Watch above via Andy’s Fight.

