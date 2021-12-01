Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters he was unaware of then-President Donald Trump’s first positive Covid test, prior to a debate with then-candidate Joe Biden.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared Wednesday at the top of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s press briefing.

In fairly short order, Fauci was peppered with questions about the bombshell revelation that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 much earlier than previously known.

USA Today’s Caren Bohan was first, noting that “Former President Trump’s chief of Staff Mark Meadows says that the president, then-president, tested positive for COVID three days before the debate with President Biden.”

“Were you aware of that positive test at the time? And do you think, given what Meadows says, that he put then-candidate Biden at risk at that debate?” Bohan asked.

“Well, I certainly was not aware of his test positivity or negativity,” Fauci said.

“And do you think he put President Biden at risk?” Bohan asked.

“I’m not going to specifically talk about who put who at risk, but I would say, as I’ve said, not only from an individual, but for everybody, that if you test positive, you should be quarantining yourself,” Fauci said.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins then followed up as well, telling Fauci “President Trump’s doctor, who you worked with at the time, Dr. Sean Conley, was aware of that, according to Mark Meadows, who you also worked with during that time.”

“And yet former President Trump continued to go out in public events based on your medical advice. Is that something that you would have recommended if he had tested positive?” Collins asked.

“Well, I would recommend to anyone, whether it’s the president or any of my patients or any of the people that I deal with that if you test positive, you should be prudent and quarantine yourself,” Fauci said.

Just minutes before the briefing, the president was asked to comment on the same issue, and declined to do so.

Watch above via C-Span.

