WATCH: Fauci’s Reaction to Trump’s Hot-Off-the-Presses Facebook News Gets Laugh from Steph Ruhle

Dr. Anthony Fauci got a big laugh from MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle with his instant and emphatic reaction to the news that former President Donald Trump will remain suspended from Facebook and Instagram.

Fauci was a guest on MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Reports Wednesday morning, just minutes after the Facebook Oversight Board delivered it ruling that Trump will remain suspended pending a final policy decision by the social media giant.

Ruhle concluded her interview with Dr. Fauci by prefacing her final question, saying “You heard the breaking news a moment ago that Facebook is upholding its band on Donald Trump, and I’m not asking you to be political.”

“But you know firsthand, you saw firsthand, the power he has in messaging, including spreading misinformation about the coronavirus,” Ruhle said, and asked “What is your reaction to this news?”

Without missing a beat, Fauci replied “None. I’m not going there!”

Ruhle threw her head back and said, with a laugh, “You know what, that is entirely fair, that’s entirely fair.”

After thanking Fauci, she added “Leave it to me. What do I do? Politicize him.”

In its decision, the Facebook Oversight Board said the suspensions would stand, but demanded that Facebook complete a review within six months and arrive at a permanent and consistent penalty.

