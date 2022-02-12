WATCH: Fire Station Shut Down After Disgusting Racist Remarks and Mocking of Slain Black 8-Year-old Girl Caught on Tape

A firehouse in Pennsylvania has been shut down after audio of deeply racist remarks became public, including firefighters mocking an 8 year-old who was slain by cops.

Briarcliffe Fire Company Station 75 has been temporarily shut down over audio of a Zoom call that features firefighters using racial slurs, disparaging the all-Black Darby Township Fire Company, and mocking Fanta Bility, an 8-year-old girl who was killed by Sharon Hill police.

The company was on a call with the Goodwill Fire Company, which continued recording after the call had ostensibly ended, and reported the incident.

Firefighters can be heard on the audio disparaging Black firefighters in the Darby company (in shockingly racist terms: “A bunch of f—ing n— down there”) as lazy, saying “They didn’t do s___ there,” and saying that “the f—ing problem” with a neighborhood is that “Blacks are taking over s—.”

And in one wrenching portion, someone jokes “Fanta soda, yeah, orange or Fanta grape,” chuckling about the little girl.

Ms. Bility was killed by police responding to an altercation at a football game:

The shooting happened on the night of August 27 at the Academy Park High School in the 900 block of Coates Street in Sharon Hill. That gunfire included two shots in the direction of the three officers, who were monitoring the crowd exiting the school’s stadium after that night’s football game. The police officers then allegedly discharged their weapons in the direction of the Academy Park football field. In all, four people were shot. Among them was 8-year-old Fanta Bility who was fatally wounded.

The little girl’s family released a statement about the audio, which read in part, “To speak of her with such disrespect, shines the light of shame on those people at the fire house making the remarks, and reflects negatively on those good and true first responders who pledge their lives to the service of all members of the community.”

Some of the audio in question can be heard in 6ABC Philadelphia’s report on the case.

Watch above via 6ABC.

