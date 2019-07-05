A container outside a fireworks store caught fire and set off a cascading explosion of pyrotechnics.

Fourth of July got started a little early in one South Carolina town after containers outside a fireworks store caught fire. https://t.co/rpzSWIb3rh pic.twitter.com/MweRaP8Mmp — ABC News (@ABC) July 5, 2019

ABC News reported containers outside the fireworks store in Fort Mill, SC, caught fire early Thursday morning and exploded. Police note the store itself did not catch fire, but a number of containers outside were the source of the explosion.

Authorities worked to contain the fire and no injuries were immediately reported. The cause is under investigation.

[Image via screengrab]

