WATCH: First Lady Melania Trump Addresses Coronavirus Pandemic During Toys for Tots Speech

First Lady Melania Trump gave a short speech during a “Toys for Tots” event Tuesday, during which she addressed the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to set grim records on a daily basis.

Tuesday’s event — a tradition for first ladies — was held at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, where Mrs. Trump delivered a brief speech before participating in activities with the children.

During the speech, the first lady thanked members of the military and their families, saying she wanted to “thank all of the children who are here today. I know that many of you have a family member serving in the military and I want you to know how special they are to our Nation – they are true heroes.”

Mrs. Trump also addressed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, many Americans are spending the holidays separated from their loved ones and have to change routines they’ve had for many years,” Mrs. Trump said, adding “Remember that small acts of kindness such as calling your friends and neighbors or making holiday cards for a nearby nursing home can go a long way in spreading cheer and helping those struggling with change.”

Following the speech, the first lady helped sort toys, and made Christmas cards with the children, which are to be included with the toys.

She also posed for pictures, and as the pool reports noted, practiced masking and other Covid precautions.

Watch the speech above via Fox News.

