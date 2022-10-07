WATCH: Florida Man Cries Thanking DeSantis for Hurricane Aid – Then Has VERY Different Message for Biden in Viral TikTok

Florida resident Joey Donkersloot couldn’t contain his excitement over Governor Ron DeSantis rolling out aid to those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Donkersloot, appears to be volunteering in the hurricane relief effort in Pine Island, Florida and has been documenting the experience on TikTok, under the username joeymayorofpineisland.

A repost of one of his videos is going viral as he thanks DeSantis and delivers a special message to President Joe Biden.

“All you guys know me. Joey Donkersloot. Ron DeSantis answered my prayers. Came to St. James city today. Shook my hand and he’s getting us all the food, water, and everything we need,” Donkersloot said on the verge of tears.

“He was there. He came for us. He’s helping us. God bless him. He’s gonna be our next president. I should be on all the national news. But he came. He’s gonna help us,” he added. “We got help coming now, it’s coming. Thank you to Governor DeSantis. Thank you.”

Before the video ended, Donkersloot had a message for President Biden who traveled to the region on Wednesday.

“Fuck you Joe Biden. You piece of shit,” Donkersloot said. “You never even came. You lousy motherfucker!”

Biden’s visit centered on the hardest hit area of the storm, Fort Myers, approximately an hour away from St. James City.

