WATCH: Fox Anchor Asks Kevin McCarthy How Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Paul Are Doing — While Both Frame Attack As Crime Politics

Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo got some scoop from Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi — while both of them framed the attack at their home as an issue of crime politics.

A suspect named David DePape allegedly broke into Speaker Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday morning and violently attacked her husband Paul while asking for the speaker’s whereabouts. He has since been found to hold a raft of MAGA beliefs and grievances promoted by Trump and his supporters.

The assault sparked blistering denunciations of former President Donald Trump and his political acolytes from many quarters — but some on the right have had different reactions.

On this week’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures, McCarthy revealed that he’s been in touch with Speaker Pelosi and both he and Bartiromo wished the Third Couple well.

But Bartiromo introduced the topic by citing the political concern about crime, McCarthy similarly referenced the issue, and then they both referenced the issue as a pivot to McCarthy’s political plan:

MARIA BARTIROMO: Talking about inflation, but also crime has been such an important issue for people. People are afraid to go outside their house. And now we see what has taken place in the Pelosi family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Paul Pelosi right now. Do you have any information about how the speaker of the House’s husband, is doing right now after surgery? LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY: Well, let me be perfectly clear. Violence or threat of violence has no place in our society. And what happened to Paul Pelosi is wrong. Having heard it, I reached out and called the speaker. She was on a plane back for her husband, so we were able to communicate by text. She did say that the surgery went well. I wanted to convey that our thoughts and prayers were with her and her family and with Paul, and we hope for him a speedy recovery and that we’re able to stop this crime across our country. Of course, this… MARIA BARTIROMO: Yeah it’s really… LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY: Person seems deranged and others. MARIA BARTIROMO: Yeah, it’s very concerning. What can you do about all of this? You’re talking about inflation. You’re talking about crime. I know you’ve released your Commitment for America, but tell me the commitment to America, rather. But tell me specific plans that you’ve got in place to get in place after the midterms and turn this situation around.

Watch above via Fox News.

