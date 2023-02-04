WATCH: Fox Host Says Biden Won’t Shoot Down Spy Balloon Because Hunter Biden’s Laptop — Just Hours Before Balloon Shot Down

Fox & Friends Saturday co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy told her cohosts she knows why China sent a spy balloon, and why President Joe Biden wouldn’t shoot it down: because of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

On Friday, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder held an On-Camera Press Briefing, during which he was asked about shooting the balloon down:

Q: Thank you, Pat. You said that this is a — violating our airspace, so why not take it down? GEN. RYDER: Yeah, so, you know, clearly, as we assess options. And considering the — the size of the payload on this, looking at the potential for debris and the impact on civilians on the ground or property damage — again, running through the various factors and looking at — in terms of does it pose a potential risk to people while in the air, and right now, as I mentioned, we — we assess that it does not pose a risk to people on the ground as it currently is traversing the continental United States. And so out of an abundance of caution, cognizant of the potential impact to civilians on the ground from a debris field, right now, we’re going to continue to monitor and review options.

On this week’s edition of Fox & Friends Saturday, co-hosts Pete Hegseth, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Will Cain ripped President Joe Biden for not shooting down the balloon, and Campos-Duffy theorized obliquely at first that China must have something on the president:

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: This is humiliating to the American people and American people going, why is this happening? And you said rightfully so. It is literally a trial balloon. And they’re testing Joe Biden and they’re saying, how much do we have over this guy that he is willing to do nothing? That is my pre–, I mean, I can’t imagine why else I have to believe that the people in our military want to shoot that down.

She went on to say with great confidence that this is all because of the laptop:

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: Really quickly. Why wouldn’t Joe Biden? What is what is your reason? I’ve already very explicitly said why I think Joe Biden is not doing anything about this balloon. Why do you think? WILL CAIN: I don’t I don’t know. You know, we’ll talk about this more throughout the morning. But to Pete’s point about the capabilities of the balloon as such, I’m not. The United States knows what’s on that balloon. There’s just no way. We are very technologically advanced. We know exactly the level of a threat this represents. So, therefore, why did we allow it into our airspace? Why are we not doing anything about it? It’s just it raises many, many more questions than it provides answers. I don’t know why we wouldn’t do it, but our response is the most interesting part of this, which leads me to believe that’s the purpose of the trial balloon. PETE HEGSETH: Of the trial balloon in the first place. We should, of course, take the balloon down. I think the military, if you asked them honestly, probably would. This is the same military that gave a heads up to Xi Jinping that, don’t worry, we won’t strike you. I think there’s a lot of internationalist globalists. Let’s work this out. We we don’t we don’t want to escalate, yet we’re going to send tons of new tanks over to Ukraine and hope that doesn’t turn into World War III. There’s a lot of consensus, stupidity, groupthink right now that doesn’t take this threat seriously. WILL CAIN: I think there’s something to the point that China feels like we’re always probing their international borders, their waters. So maybe float one of these over, see what our response is as well. Does that provide a predicate for something that could happen in the South China Sea? I think there’s a lot going on here. RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yeah, there’s a lot in that laptop that might have something to do with this response as well. We need to stop treating China, by the way, like a normal country after what happened with COVID. And this is a serious threat. And I think our leaders are failing us as this balloon floats across our sky.

Later on Saturday, Biden told reporters “We’re gonna take care of it” when asked about the balloon, but did not elaborate. Hours later, reports came in that the balloon has been shot down shortly after Biden was asked about it once again:

Travel Pool Report #6 Hancock Arrival/ AF1 board We arrived at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base at 2:05. POTUS exited The Beast. Pool shouted are you going to shoot down the balloon? Biden smiled and gave a thumbs up to reporters. Pool also asked Did you issue a directive to shoot down the balloon? And what message this sends to China.

