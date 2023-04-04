WATCH: Fox Panels Jaw-dropping Commentary On Stormy Daniels Death Threats

A Fox News panel made jaw-dropping remarks about the escalation of threats Stormy Daniels says has accompanied former President Donald Trump’s indictment and related meltdowns.

Daniels is the figure at the center of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments, which resulted Thursday afternoon a several-dozen-count indictment of Trump.

In an interview with The Times of London, Daniels discussed the degree to which the star now fears for her safety:

STORMY DANIELS, ADULT FILM STAR: This time it’s straight up violent. You know, like, the first time it was like, gold digger, slut, whore, you know, liar, whatever. And this time it’s like – I’m going to murder you. UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you frightened? DANIELS: For the first time ever, yes.

On this week’s edition of Fox News Channel’s MediaBuzz, host Howard Kurtz played the clip and asked his guests Clay Travis and Lucy Caldwell to weigh in on the threats, and let’s just say the 61 seconds included several references that observers took as disturbing suggestions that Daniels deserves what she’s getting:

HOWARD KURTZ: Clay. I got about half a minute. The press was kind of treating her as a footnote, but it sounds like she’s worried because she’s gotten a lot of death threats. CLAY TRAVIS: Yeah. Look, she got $130,000 and never had to open her mouth about this story at all and violated the NDA. So if you don’t think through… HOWARD KURTZ: And has made a lot of money off this since then. CLAY TRAVIS: Yeah, she’s made a lot of money off this. She’s put herself into the central part of this story. I think it’s awful any time there’s client claims of violence or threats. But I don’t think you can be surprised that given the temperature in the country right now, and given this particular situation, that things like this would arise. HOWARD KURTZ: You agree with that? LUCY CALDWELL: Yeah. I mean, if you don’t want to take the ride, don’t take the ride. That’s that’s the reality. HOWARD KURTZ: Take the money and keep your mouth shut. All right, well.

In response to criticism, Kurtz later tweeted “I was trying to make a light-hearted comment about Stormy exploiting her current fame, probably could have put it better.”

I was trying to make a light-hearted comment about Stormy exploiting her current fame, probably could have put it better https://t.co/mn6zLquapL — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) April 2, 2023

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s MediaBuzz.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com